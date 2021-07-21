Helena police seeking teen runaway

The Helena Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old runaway who was last seen Monday.

Alexander Nielsen is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact Cpl. Nathan Casey at 406-457-8865 or ncasey@helenamt.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com, or with the P3 Tips app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0