 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena police seeking teen runaway
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Helena police seeking teen runaway

  • 0
Alexander Nielsen

Alexander Nielsen

The Helena Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old runaway who was last seen Monday. 

Alexander Nielsen is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact Cpl. Nathan Casey at 406-457-8865 or ncasey@helenamt.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com, or with the P3 Tips app.

0 comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy blasts Pelosi over Jan 6 committee picks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News