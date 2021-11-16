Helena police seeking missing teen

The Helena Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing teen.

Hailey Schwen, 14, is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 115 pounds with brown and blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing black ripped pants, a blue tank top, a red flannel shirt and white shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com, or with the P3 Tips app.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 13 Angry 3