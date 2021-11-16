 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Helena police seeking missing teen

  • 0
Hailey Schwen

Hailey Schwen

The Helena Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing teen. 

Hailey Schwen, 14, is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 115 pounds with brown and blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing black ripped pants, a blue tank top, a red flannel shirt and white shoes. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865. 

Anonymous tips can be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com, or with the P3 Tips app. 

0 comments
1
0
0
13
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News