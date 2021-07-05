 Skip to main content
Helena police seeking man missing since Thursday
Helena police seeking man missing since Thursday

lance.PNG

Lance Kevin Kolesar

Helena police issued a missing endangered person advisory Monday for Lance Kevin Kolesar, 58, who was last seen Thursday.

Kolesar left an address in Helena on foot sometime Thursday and was last heard from Friday via phone, police said. He suffers from several medical conditions that require medication, and new information leads law enforcement to be concerned for his well-being.

Kolesar is white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 250 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. It was not known what direction he was traveling or what he was wearing.

If you have any information, contact the Helena Police Department at 406-447-8461 or dial 911.

