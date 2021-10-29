 Skip to main content
Helena police seek missing teen
missing.PNG

Christian Jankowski

Police are asking the public to help find a 14-year-old boy last seen Oct. 28 in downtown Helena, who reportedly has  been depressed and talking of suicide.

Christian Jankowski was last seen wearing a sweatshirt hoodie with Japanese graphics, white shirt, white pants and white shoes. Officials said he is not dressed for the weather. 

He is 5-feet 7-inches tall, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is of mixed race. He was last seen at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Anyone with information should call Helena police at 406-442-3233 or 911.

