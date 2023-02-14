The Helena Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Justine Meixner, 16.

She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt with an American flag and gray sweatpants, police said.

Meixner is not missing under suspicious circumstances, authorities said.

If you have information, contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com, or with the P3 Tips app.