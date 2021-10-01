Helena police seek help locating missing teen

The Helena Police Department is seeking help locating a missing teen.
Gage Zander Breneman, 15, is a white male, is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, and weighs 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black sweat pants and red Jordan shoes.
If you have any information about Breneman's whereabouts, please contact detective Nathan Casey at 406-447-8489, detective McLean Peterson at 406-447-8471 or dispatch at 406-457-8865.
Tyler Manning
Education and Business Reporter
Education and Business reporter for Helena Independent Record.
