Helena police seek help locating missing teen
editor's pick alert top story

Gage Zander Breneman

Gage Zander Breneman

The Helena Police Department is seeking help locating a missing teen.

Gage Zander Breneman, 15, is a white male, is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, and weighs 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black sweat pants and red Jordan shoes. 

If you have any information about Breneman's whereabouts, please contact detective Nathan Casey at 406-447-8489, detective McLean Peterson at 406-447-8471 or dispatch at 406-457-8865.

