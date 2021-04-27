Helena police seek help locating missing man

The Helena Police Department is seeking the public's help with locating a missing man.

Eliano "Dusty" Alvarado has not been seen or heard from since April 15 in Helena, according to a post on HPD's Facebook page. Alvarado is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a denim jacket and a black Dickies long sleeve shirt. He has tattoos on both arms, his back, neck and chest.

Alvarado reportedly suffers from health issues and did not take his required medication with him. There is concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the HPD at 406-457-8865 or dial 911. Additionally, you can contact detective Nathan Casey at 406-447-8489. Anonymous tips can be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com or with the P3 Tips app.

