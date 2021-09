The Helena Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing teen.

Jeffrey Dezort, 15, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is not missing under suspicious circumstances.

If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, please contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865.

