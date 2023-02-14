The Helena Police Department is trying to locate two teens, officials said Tuesday, but added they are not missing under suspicious circumstance.

Amadeus Brown, 16, is 6-foot-5 and 160 pounds.

He has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Austin Cronmiller, 17, is 5-foot-8 and weights 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what they were last wearing, officials said.

If you have information, contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865. Case number for reference is HP230770.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com, or with the P3 Tips app.