Helena police seek help finding missing woman

Helena police on Sunday asked the public to help them find Kathryn June Ulrich, 27, who left a group home on Oct. 22.

Ulrich has hazel eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a black winter jacket, black ranch-style boots, a white or cream beanie hat and carrying a brown or leather duffel bag. She has a tattoo of “June” and a burn scar on her left wrist.

She has a tattoo of vines on her right wrist, a tattoo of a woman’s face on her thigh, and pierced ears.

If you have any information about Ulrich, call the Helena Police Department at 406-447-8461 or dial 911.