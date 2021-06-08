Helena police seek help finding missing person

The Helena Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in looking for a missing person, Alexander Nielsen.

According to a Facebook post by HPD, Nielsen is believed to be with missing juvenile Josephine Lefer, who was reported missing on Monday.

Police officials say Nielsen has no known connections to the Helena community and may have been heading toward Bozeman.

If you have any information concerning Nielsen, please contact HPD at (406) 457-8865.

