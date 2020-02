The Helena Police Department is searching missing juvenile, authorities said Wednesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Dominick Davenport does not have a phone or a vehicle and was last seen on Feb. 12.

Anyone with information about Davenport's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Chad Lawrence at 447-8475 or through the dispatch center at 406-457-8865.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0