Helena police say drunk driver crashed into parked cruiser

Helena police say a drunk driver crashed into a new police cruiser as an officer responded to an emergency call over the weekend, totaling the vehicle.
According to Helena Police Department Lt. Brett Petty, officers were investigating an injury crash at Interstate 15 and Custer Avenue around 6:38 p.m. Sunday. Police responded alongside the Helena Fire Department and St. Peter's Emergency Medical Services technicians.
During this response, a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Brenda Stone rear-ended a stationary and unoccupied HPD cruiser. Petty said the impact caused the police vehicle to hit the back of a HFD pickup.
No responders were injured in the incident.
The woman, who was driving a 2008 BMW X3, was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated DUI and operation of vehicle approaching stationary emergency vehicles. She was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
The police vehicle was a new 2020 Ford Explorer, with only a few thousand miles on it. It has been declared totaled, according to police officials. Petty said this vehicle was gas operated and not the department's new hybrid vehicle.
Petty said the BMW was headed east on Custer Avenue in the right travel lane. The patrol vehicle that was struck was parked on Custer Avenue in the area of the north-bound off-ramp to the interstate. During the time of the crash, the patrol vehicle and fire vehicles had their emergency lights activated.
HPD officials, posting on the official department Facebook account, took the opportunity to warn drivers that it is a great time to slow down, and drive within the road conditions. They also reminded the community to not drink and drive.
The end of the post said the most important thing is that no one was injured.
"Things can be replaced. Lives can't," reads the post.
