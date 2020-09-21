Helena police report missing woman found

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UPDATE

The missing and endangered person advisory for Sophie Steinwand has been canceled. Authorities reported that she has been located and is fine.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Helena police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who may have been drugged and kidnapped, according to a Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued Monday evening.

Sophie Steinwand, a white 19-year-old woman, stands 5 feet 2 inches, weighs 150 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes. She has reportedly been drugged and is being held against her will by Andrew Bell, a white 24-year-old man, 5 foot 6, 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to the MEPA.

They may be in a red 2007 Hyundai Elantra, Montana license plate 559716B.

Steinwand may have injuries from a previous assault from Bell, according to the alert.

For photos, go to www.dojmt.gov and click on alerts.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Helena police at 442-3233.

