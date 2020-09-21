 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena police report missing woman found
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Helena police report missing woman found

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATE

The missing and endangered person advisory for Sophie Steinwand has been canceled. Authorities reported that she has been located and is fine. 

Additional information was not immediately available. 

Helena police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who may have been drugged and kidnapped, according to a Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued Monday evening.

Sophie Steinwand, a white 19-year-old woman, stands 5 feet 2 inches, weighs 150 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes. She has reportedly been drugged and is being held against her will by Andrew Bell, a white 24-year-old man, 5 foot 6, 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to the MEPA.

They may be in a red 2007 Hyundai Elantra, Montana license plate 559716B.

Steinwand may have injuries from a previous assault from Bell, according to the alert.

For photos, go to www.dojmt.gov and click on alerts.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Helena police at 442-3233.

0 comments
0
5
1
11
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Teen missing from Helena found
Local

Teen missing from Helena found

The missing endangered person advisory for Justice T. Conway Griffith has been canceled. Authorities say she has been found and returned to her grandfather.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News