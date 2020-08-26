Helena police reiterate importance of home security after another break-in

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Helena Police Department is reiterating the importance of personal and home safety and security precautions after yet another break-in.

The latest alert came on the heels of a Tuesday press release in which the HPD said it was investigating a number of possibly related burglary and break-in incidents.

That evening, HPD took a report of a similar incident in the same general area of Broadway Avenue and the south-central area of town. The victim is reportedly a female who was home alone at the time of the incident.

Helena police encourage the public to ensure that their doors and windows are locked prior to going to bed at night. Additionally, HPD recommends getting to know your neighbors and reporting any strange or out-of-place behavior.

Currently, all of these cases are under investigation. HPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at (406) 443-2000 or via www.helenacrimstoppers.com.

