Helena police looking for missing teen

The Helena Police Department is trying to locate Josephine Lefer, 14, who is missing.
She is 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs 143 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans. She is not missing under suspicious circumstances, police said.
If you have information concerning her whereabouts, contact police at 406-457-8865.
