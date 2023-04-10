The Helena Police Department and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office each got two new officers at the recent graduation ceremonies held by the Montana Law Enforcement Academy.

John Strandberg and Jesse Swartz joined the Helena Police Department during April 4 ceremonies at the Helena Civic Center and Matthew Bourgeau and Traven Hoyt joined the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office, officials with the Department of Justice said.

They were among 65 law enforcement officers who will serve in 40 agencies across Montana. The law enforcement academy is part of the Montana Department of Justice.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks got four officers: Greg Conitz, Daniel Graves, Tyler Melville and Jacob Pickens.

The new officers were congratulated on their latest accomplishment.

"These graduates have made a very honorable career choice. I have no doubt they will serve Montana with the greatest professionalism, integrity, humility and diligence," Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said.