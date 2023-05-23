Three new Helena Police officers were sworn in Monday by the Helena City Commission.

Officers Nick Leshinski, Bryce Liebel and Nathan Weems are the latest hires for the department, which has struggled recently to employ a full force.

The department is budgeted to employ 53 officers. The three new recruits bring the current total to 50.

City Commissioner Sean Logan thanked the officers for "stepping forward."

"Over the past several years, staffing has been a difficulty for the Helena Police Department, and the job that the three of you are filling now is one of the more difficult jobs in society as emergency responders and particularly law enforcement and police officers," Logan said.

All three of the men successfully completed one-year probationary periods with HPD. Montana law requires, following the completion of training and the probationary period, that an officer's appointment to the force be sent to the city commission.

The officers' appointments were approved by the commission unanimously on a 5-0 vote.

Helena Police Chief Brett Petty introduced the officers to the commission ahead of the vote.

Liebel was born and raised in Butte. He attended Butte High School and competed in football and track.

He worked for just shy of two years at the Montana State Prison then at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center as a transport officer.

"Officer Liebel plans on making a long career here and doing everything he can to help the department and community," Petty said.

"I've been honored to have this chance and work here for the last year," Liebel said. "I can't thank the chief enough. This is my third or fourth time applying. I think he felt sorry for me. But I'm very excited and hope to be what Helena deserves for their law enforcement."

He brought to the brief ceremony his fiance, a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Leshinski was born and raised outside of Boston and attended Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont.

"Officer Leshinski has wanted to join law enforcement for as long as he can remember and has a strong dedication to community service," Petty said.

"I want to thank everybody for the opportunity to serve the city of Helena, Mayor Collins and the commission and Chief Petty for giving me the opportunity and I look forward to continuing to serve the city of Helena," Leshinski said.

He also brought his fiance.

Weems is from California. "He told me earlier not to hold that against him," Petty said.

"This community has already shown Officer Weems and his family hospitality and kindness, and he wishes to return the favor in the years to come through his service as a city of Helena Police Officer," he said.

Weems also thanked the chief for the opportunity and his wife "for the support."

"I'm grateful to be here before the commission today," he said.

He brought along his wife, their 3-year-old son and 2-month-old daughter.

City Commissioner Emily Dean thanked the men for their service.

"Thank you for choosing Helena and choosing to be public servants in our community," Dean said. "I really appreciate your leadership and am excited to see what your careers bring. And know if the chief is giving you a hard time, it means he probably likes you."

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins also thanked the officers for choosing to serve the Queen City.

"Whatever we can do to help you do your jobs better, please let us know," Collins said.

HPD's most recent application period closed May 15, and Petty said he received 45 applications for the remaining three vacancies on the force.

Petty said the department intends to conduct its tests of prospective officers beginning June 17.

"We actually have a large pool we'll be selecting from, and we're hoping it's very competitive," he said.