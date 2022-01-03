Helena Police Department experiencing significant officer shortage

The Helena Police Department is experiencing a significant shortage of officers as 2022 begins.

Before he retired from his position as police chief last week, Steve Hagen said the department was short five officers and two officers were in field training, which means they are unavailable for duty without the presence of a training officer. Hagen was among the four additional officers planning to retire at the end of 2021, and another is expected to leave by the end of January.

"So we will be effectively short 12 officers from the end of January until the two complete their training in March," Hagen said.

Hagen said the two in training are expected to finish in March. Additionally, two other officers have been hired and are expected to attend the police academy in January and complete their field training in July. For a department that is supposed to have 53 full-time officers, the shortage is expected to greatly impact work schedules and response times.

According to Hagen, the main issue facing HPD is a lack of qualified applicants. He said that in general, more people are moving away from law enforcement careers.

"We are getting some applicants and usually hire a couple each cycle (two-three months)," Hagen said. "But HPD like most other police departments have seen a drop in qualified applicants in the last 18 months. Most of the people that have left in the last few years are retiring or leaving law enforcement altogether. Many have cited being closer to family as a reason they are leaving."

Hagen originally planned to retire in October, but opted to stay an additional two months following the death of Assistant Chief Curt Stinson that month.

The police department has cut back on the amount of time off available to officers and is currently refusing extra duty requests by organizations wanting to hire off-duty officers for event security. Finally, overtime for officers has been increased across the board.

"We are considering extending shifts from 10 to 12 hours if needed," Hagen said.

Hagen said police will still respond to all emergency calls, but citizens may see slower response times to nonemergency calls.

"We will continue to serve our community to the best of our ability," Hagen said.

In addition to officers, Helena is also significantly short on 911 dispatch center staff, a problem that has persisted for multiple years.

"Dispatch has, for the past several years, struggled to recruit and retain employees," Hagen said.

Hagen said officials are constantly looking for officers and dispatchers who work well with the community. He said they will continue to hire officers and dispatchers that fit that description and will continue to work short-staffed until that happens.

Though the HPD is facing an officer shortage, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office is not experiencing a lack of applicants for deputy positions. Sheriff Leo Dutton said the office is currently down three deputies and received 63 applications in response to its advertisement for an officer position. Dutton said there were approximately 16 in-state applicants and the remainder were from California, Washington and Oregon.

"I think the climate for being a peace officer in those states is deteriorating," Dutton said. "We have a better relationship here. I believe that is because we started a long time ago with the understanding that citizens are our bosses. That trust and respect has not been eroded and they demand honesty of us."

However, Dutton said he is short 15 detention officers. Dutton said he believes that is because the work is hard and the wage has historically been low. But he said he is currently working with the Lewis and Clark County Commission to increase wages, and the commission has been amicable.

Dutton said the sheriff's office doesn't respond to calls for service unless they are specifically requested. That is something that could happen more as HPD faces its officer shortage, but nothing on that front has been discussed at this time.

Wages for positions at both the HPD and LCSO are comparable. Dutton said deputies start at $29.50 per hour and Hagen said new officers start at $27.79 on their first day, but noted that pay can accelerate quickly.

In a letter to the Independent Record, Helena City Commissioner Sean Logan said he hopes to see staffing and workload study conducted for both the dispatch center and HPD.

