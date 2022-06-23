Helena police chief search down to three, police union backs interim

The city of Helena has whittled its search for Helena Police Department's next chief down to three finalists, and the local police union called on the city to choose interim Chief Brett Petty for the position.

The Helena Police Protective Association sent a letter June 21 to the mayor, city commission and city manager expressing support for Interim Chief Brett Petty to get the job permanently.

“Although the other candidates are well qualified, we believe that none would serve the citizens of the City of Helena as well in the role of Police Chief as Interim Chief Petty,” they wrote.

Interim City Manager Tim Burton sent an email to the association, thanking them for their feedback.

Helena Human Resources Administrative Assistant Venessa Sandoval said in an email Thursday that 26 people applied for the position, five of the applicants were chosen as semifinalists and the city commission selected just three for final interviews.

Those three are Petty, Cameron Arthur and Frank Rodriguez.

Petty, previously the assistant chief, became interim chief on Dec. 30, after police Chief Steve Hagen retired.

Helena Police Protective Association is made up of officers below the rank of sergeant in the Helena Police Department.

“We have had the chance to witness Interim Chief Petty’s ability to lead, delegate, prioritize, collaborate, and plan for the future on a daily basis, and we are confident that he is the right fit for our community,” the association wrote in its letter.

They noted that Petty is already aware of the “critical staffing issues” facing the department and has taken strides to start addressing key issues.

The association also said in a time of high turnover in the city, Petty’s leadership has been constant for the department.

“In HPPA’s view, we believe that among your current candidates Interim Chief Petty is the leader the department and community needs,” the letter states.

Matt Lewis is serving as the association’s president.

City spokesman Jake Garcin said the city interviewed finalists for the position over the past two weeks. The city did not respond to an inquiry as to when a hire is expected.

Phil Drake Assistant Editor/Reporter