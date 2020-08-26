Helena police chief details department's policies and practices

The Helena City Commission kicked off its latest series of public discussions regarding Helena Police Department's policies and practices Wednesday evening.
Police Chief Steve Hagen provided a detailed overview of HPD training, hiring practices and department policy as well as thorough reports on calls for service during the virtual meeting, which lasted about an hour and a half.
According to Hagen, traffic stops in the last five years involved predominately white motorists, about 94%. About 1.55% were Black. Nearly 2% were Native American.
Of the 10,403 total arrests HPD made between 2015 and 2019, more than 73% were men, nearly 86% were white, 9.4% were Native American, and 3.2% were Black.
In that same time frame, HPD officers used force in 4% of those arrests, or about 420 times. According to the statistics provided by Hagen, about 83% of use-of-force incidents involved a white individual, nearly 10% involved Native American individuals, and exactly 4% involved Black individuals.
City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin expressed some concern about the data, stating that percentages of minorities involved in what she called higher-stress encounters with law enforcement were not in line with county demographics.
"The way that you all are coding the person you're interacting with (during traffic stops) largely reflects the demographics of Lewis and Clark County more or less," O'Loughlin said. "I think as you get into sort of those other statistics, you see a disproportionately high number of American Indians who are being arrested and who are also experiencing use of force in some way."
Hagen agreed that the percentage of incidents involving use of force against Native Americans is concerning, but that a more comprehensive, case-level look would be required to tease out the cause.
"It does show what appears to be a disproportionate reflection on the Native American and Black" communities, Hagen said when O'Loughlin asked for what he thought the data demonstrate. "I don't know exactly what it means, I guess is the short and long of it. I think we need to look at it closer, and it would need to be a review of individual incidents."
The police chief also gave a detailed outline of his department's hiring and training practices.
Within the first year, a newly hired officer must complete a 12-week "law enforcement officer basic course" at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy. At 80 hours per week, new officers are given 960 hours of training.
For context, the Montana Academy of Salons offers a course designed to prepare budding cosmetologists to pass the state's exams. That course is 44 weeks, or 1,500 hours, long.
After the initial training at MLEA, HPD officers spend 14 weeks riding along with a senior officer before being sent out on solo patrol. The "in-service" training includes firearms, use-of-force and disability awareness lessons, among others, according to Hagen.
The department has 48 of the 54 sworn officer positions filled currently. With a full roster of sworn officers, HPD would sit at about 1.6 officers per 1,000 residents. The national average according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation is 2.1 police officers per 1,000 residents.
Seven of HPD's 48 officers are women, putting HPD among the Montana law enforcement agencies employing the highest percentage of female officers. With women making up nearly 15% of Helena's police force, HPD ranks higher than the national average in cities between 25,000 and 50,000 residents of 9.5%.
Hagen also included the racial make-up of his force. Of the 48 sworn officers currently guarding the city, two are Native American, one is Asian and one is Hispanic.
There are also four LGBTQ community members among the department's ranks, according to Hagen.
Also in Hagen's department breakdown, the chief noted 17 of the 48 officers have a bachelor's degree.
No timeline for future iterations of the ongoing discussion on policing in Helena has been set. Another meeting that will follow a similar presentation format is expected to occur in September, but no date has been determined.
Future meetings on the topic may look more like a city government work session intended to generate recommendations, according to interim City Manager Melinda Reed.
