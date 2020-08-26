Helena police chief details department's policies and practices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Helena City Commission kicked off its latest series of public discussions regarding Helena Police Department's policies and practices Wednesday evening.

Police Chief Steve Hagen provided a detailed overview of HPD training, hiring practices and department policy as well as thorough reports on calls for service during the virtual meeting, which lasted about an hour and a half.

According to Hagen, traffic stops in the last five years involved predominately white motorists, about 94%. About 1.55% were Black. Nearly 2% were Native American.

Of the 10,403 total arrests HPD made between 2015 and 2019, more than 73% were men, nearly 86% were white, 9.4% were Native American, and 3.2% were Black.

In that same time frame, HPD officers used force in 4% of those arrests, or about 420 times. According to the statistics provided by Hagen, about 83% of use-of-force incidents involved a white individual, nearly 10% involved Native American individuals, and exactly 4% involved Black individuals.

City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin expressed some concern about the data, stating that percentages of minorities involved in what she called higher-stress encounters with law enforcement were not in line with county demographics.