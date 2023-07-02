The Helena Police Department has partnered with Lewis and Clark Humane Society to implement a trap, neuter and release program for the hundreds of feral cats within city limits.

Helena Police Chief Brett Petty told the Helena City Commission during an April 5 administrative meeting that his animal control officers have identified six to seven feral cat colonies within the city of 20 or more feral cats.

Lewis and Clark Humane Society Animal Services Manager Katie Axline-Pittman said in an interview Thursday that within the greater Helena community, including the north valley outside of HPD jurisdiction and the program's boundaries, there is an estimated 20 to 30 colonies that have been identified in recent years.

"People may only notice a couple of stray cats or dogs in their neighborhood, but the problem is much bigger than that," Axline-Pittman said.

Per the arrangement, HPD animal control officers will identify colonies, set humane society-provided traps in the area, transport the trapped cats to the humane society.

A medical team will assess the health of the captured cats, and those deemed healthy enough for surgery will be spayed or neutered; vaccinated against rabies and other diseases; kept at the shelter overnight for evaluation; and returned by an animal control officer to the location at which they were trapped less a half inch of their left ears.

"The reason for the ear tipping, if we were to re-catch this cat, we would know that this procedure has already happened to the cat," Petty said.

Petty said "(i)f they do catch a cat that is checked out by medical staff and is deemed sick or injured ..., the medical staff can make further decisions regarding the cat's quality of life, including the possibility of having to possibly euthanize the cat."

The program is a fairly large operation. With grant funds, the humane society hopes to host two clinics a month during warmer months.

Axline-Pittman said about five humane society staff members and a veterinarian can handle upward of 25 cats per clinic at the cost of about $500.

She said the police reached out to the humane society after recently receiving a deluge of complaints regarding feral cats in the downtown area.

Axline-Pittman said such programs are implemented across the country and considered "best practice."

Carrol College assistant professor of anthrozoology Molly Sumridge sent the city a letter in support of the program.

"TNR is a mainstream practice across the United States. It's considered good public policy and a standard of practice in most major cities, yet it is sorely missing in Montana," Sumridge wrote in the letter. "I am deeply impressed by the efforts of your Animal Control team to bring Helena forward with policies and procedures to resolve human-animal conflicts. Adopting a TNR policy is integral in this mission."

Petty told the commissioners Havre has run a similar program since 2018.

"They have used this program on over 450 cats," he said. "All the areas they've implemented the program, they've seen a large reduction in the number of cats, also the health of the cats is improved and the amount of cats coming into their shelter has declined."

Petty said there is a real need.

"So the overall goal of this trap, neuter and return program is to TNR 80% or more of a colony," he said. "This would give us the ability to manage the cat population through spay and neuter as well as be able to control the transfer of diseases from cats to other animals by way of vaccinations."

Both Petty and Axline-Pittman said officers and staff are working with effected neighborhood residents.

"Our animal control officers have spoken to a lot of people for and against the program," Petty said.

Axline-Pittman said in cases involving a potential euthanasia, the staff will involve the caregivers, those who provide some level of care to a cat colony, whenever possible, though such situations have been rare thus far.

The shelter has been conducting the program outside the city limits since the spring of 2022 and has so far processed about 175 cats last year. So far this year, the shelter has processed about 50.

"It helps reduce the number of animals, the amount of disease spread while still letting them live their lives," she said.

While rabies is the most common disease of concern among such colonies, Axline-Pittman said the local shelter is seeing a large number of these cats come in with severe upper respiratory illnesses.

The cats can also pose a physical risk to humans who attempt to handle them.

"Most of these community cats are unsocialized," she said. "This is generations of cats that do not interact with people, so observe them from afar."

She said residents can contact the humane society for help with nuisance cats.

"We're happy to provide tips and tricks to help people coexist with the cats," she said.

The Helena City Commission approved during its Monday meeting revisions to city code allowing for the implementation of the program under HPD.

Lewis and Clark Humane Society's grant funding for its part of the program will last for the next year.

For more information, contact the Lewis and Clark Humane Society at 406-442-1660 or animal control at the HPD non-emergency dispatch at 406-457-8866