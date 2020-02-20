Helena play celebrates Jeannette Rankin and 100 years of women’s suffrage

What did it take for women to win the right to vote?
And how did Montana come to play a major role in the women’s suffrage effort?
See history comes alive Friday and Saturday night at the world premiere of “Yellow Roses on the Hill,” a play by award-winning Virginia City playwright Allyson Adams.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Heath, 650 Logan St.
Adams describes “Yellow Roses on the Hill” as a political drama about the power triangle between first female Congresswoman Jeannette Rankin, writer and activist Belle Fligelman and Jeannette’s Harvard-educated brother, Wellington Rankin, during the years 1914-1916.
“Within the span of two years, Jeannette led and won the fight for Montana suffrage, became the first woman elected to any parliamentary body in the world, and then voted no against entry into WWI -- thus declaring her place in history,” said Adams. “Yet, nobody knows about her. In 1916 Jeannette, Wellington and Belle changed the world.”
Adams describes Rankin’s character as determined, strong and courageous.
“She was a humanitarian. Everything she did was to help people.”
"There are also very strong women guiding this production,” said director Errol Koch.
His role, he said, is listening and figuring out the best way he can support their story.
“This is a story so centered around women’s choices and women’s votes and … women’s idealism played out against the masculinity of politics,” he said.
He describes the experimental play as “very much a storyteller’s piece.”
“Each character has the ability to step beyond the fourth wall and address the audience directly.”
And, at times, they see into the future.
“This is a really funny script,” Koch said.
“There’s some fun, quirky dialogue in it, and there’s some really hard moments.
“It does not pull any punches about being a woman in politics in a man-run political system.”
It’s also a story about a different kind of courage, he said.
Rankin, who was a lifelong pacifist, questions the nation’s drive toward violent conflict and where it will lead: “War begets war.”
Helenans may find themselves pleasantly surprised to discover just how much of the crucial action took place in Helena and that campaign manager and woman-behind-the-scenes Fligelman was a Helena suffragist.
They may also be surprised at how timely this play is.
“History is repeating itself at this exact moment,” said Koch.
“It has remarkable similarities to high profile conversations about the political atmosphere today,” he said.
“We’re in such an era of overt sexism and racism.
“America 2020 could use a bit of insight from from pre-World War I Jeannette Rankin.”
Rankin could have decided to go along with the crowd, he said, but she had the courage to refuse.
Another strong character, Belle Fligelman, is portrayed by Mary Williams.
“Belle is the type of person who is very vision-oriented,” Williams said. “She is a journalist at the Montana Herald.
“She’s the driving force behind the whole campaign. She has a really deep need to create a legacy not just for herself, but for Jeannette.”
The play “is a great testament to the women of our state,” Williams said.
Rankin was a “feisty, take charge, shoot-from-the-hip,” kind of person, said Kelly Clavin who plays Rankin.
But she had another side, as well.
“There is a sensitivity to her," she said.
“After her World War II vote (once again, opposing going to war), she was sitting there just crying.”
Rankin was one of 55 Congress members voting against entering World War I.
But, when she returned to Congress for her second term, Rankin was the sole vote Dec. 8, 1941, opposing a declaration of war against Japan, following its bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7.
Three days after her first vote, she abstained from a vote to declare war against Germany and Italy.
Later in life, she would also oppose the Vietnam War.
Her peace activism was based on the fact she was not going to be responsible for sending young men to die, said Adams in a phone interview.
“Yellow Roses on the Hill” marks Adams’ fifth “passion piece” on Rankin’s life.
The title of the play, said Adams, refers to the yellow roses that were a symbol of the suffrage movement.
“Rankin is famous for her peace actions, but what most people don’t know is that she introduced the 19th Amendment into Congress as her first piece of business,” said Adams.
It didn’t pass until 1920, after Rankin left Congress.
Rankin also focused on domestic issues for women and children, equal pay, safety for workers, education and health care.
“Unfortunately, we’re still fighting for the same basic human needs and rights,” said Adams.
Rankin has never gotten her due, she said.
Hollywood films have written her out of history, choosing to focus on other suffragists, although it was Rankin who was the first woman elected to Congress.
Adams has been writing plays about Montana since 1997, she said, and has written several plays about Rankin as well as presented numerous one-woman shows about her.
Nearly 35% to 40% of the dialogue in the play are Rankin’s actual words, she said, and were taken from her speeches and quotes.
The League of Women Voters of the Helena Area commissioned the play to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote and the League’s 100th anniversary.
“Through the play, we want to show people how hard it was for women to get the right to vote,” said local League board member Sherry Meador, “and to encourage people to vote.
“We’re hoping that it promotes youth getting involved in voting, as well.”
Friday’s show is followed by a discussion with research professor of history Joan Hoff of Montana State University and playwright Adams.
Saturday night, Adams will be available to discuss the play following the performance.
Tickets are available at the door and are by donation.
For information, call 459-9834 or visit theheathhelena.com.