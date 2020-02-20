Helena play celebrates Jeannette Rankin and 100 years of women’s suffrage

The title of the play, said Adams, refers to the yellow roses that were a symbol of the suffrage movement.

“Rankin is famous for her peace actions, but what most people don’t know is that she introduced the 19th Amendment into Congress as her first piece of business,” said Adams.

It didn’t pass until 1920, after Rankin left Congress.

Rankin also focused on domestic issues for women and children, equal pay, safety for workers, education and health care.

“Unfortunately, we’re still fighting for the same basic human needs and rights,” said Adams.

Rankin has never gotten her due, she said.

Hollywood films have written her out of history, choosing to focus on other suffragists, although it was Rankin who was the first woman elected to Congress.

Adams has been writing plays about Montana since 1997, she said, and has written several plays about Rankin as well as presented numerous one-woman shows about her.

Nearly 35% to 40% of the dialogue in the play are Rankin’s actual words, she said, and were taken from her speeches and quotes.