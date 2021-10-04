Helena plans to resume urban deer culling

After suspending the effort about two years ago due to budget cuts, the city of Helena plans to resume its urban deer culling program this year.

Beginning this week, the Helena Police Department will start a population survey of the deer within city limits. Officers and an urban wildlife program coordinator will spend the next few weeks driving a pre-determined route and shining spotlights during the evening and night hours to get an accurate count of the deer.

"The survey will be done in a black SUV that is marked with urban wildlife signs," city officials said in a press release. "Counting will be done in commercial and residential neighborhoods, and officers will do their best to avoid shining lights into houses and businesses."

After the survey is complete, the data collected will be sent to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists to determine the number of deer per square mile.

The Urban Wildlife Program may receive approval from FWP to remove deer from within the city to maintain a previously established population density of 25 deer per square mile, which was established by Helena’s Urban Wildlife Task Force. City officials plan to provide additional information about the next steps once the population is determined.