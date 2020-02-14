Helena PD reviving Citizen Police Academy to help connect with public

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Helena Police Department is offering people the chance to participate in a Citizen Police Academy that will include presentations and hands-on instruction related to nearly every facet of police work.

Lt. Brett Petty is spearheading the project and said he began seeing interest from both the public and his officers just seconds after the program was announced.

"I think it's going to be enjoyable for both sides," Petty said. "It'll be nice just to have that interaction with the public in a positive setting and show them what we're about."

The program is scheduled to run for eight consecutive weeks and is limited to 25 participants. Officials from multiple areas of law enforcement will give lectures and demonstrations on municipal police work every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. beginning April 7.

Those interested can submit an application either downloaded from the department's Facebook page or picked up in person at the Law and Justice Center, located at 406 Fuller Ave.

Applications should either be dropped off in person or emailed to helenapolicedepartment@helenamt.gov. The academy is free and open to anyone 18 or older without a felony arrest or conviction on their record. The deadline to apply is March 13.