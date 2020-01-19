After providing security at the state Capitol building for 13 years, the Helena Police Department relinquished the role to the Montana Highway Patrol on Jan. 1.
“It’s beneficial to us in a couple of ways,” Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen said.
Hagen said the state contract required the city to provide one uniformed officer year-round and three officers during each biennial legislative session, which put a strain on staffing every other year.
“We don’t hire two officers,” he said. “We pull two officers off the street.”
Hagen also noted that the Capitol is mainly used as an office building, so the officers working there typically are not doing much enforcement work.
“It’s a boring job,” he said. “You’re basically a security guard walking around. You had to have the right person, otherwise the person would go nuts.”
Montana Department of Administration spokeswoman Amber Conger said the change was a mutual agreement between the two agencies, and that HPD will continue to have original jurisdiction over any crimes committed on the Capitol complex.
“DOA and HPD continue to have an excellent working relationship and will continue to collaborate on public safety issues affecting the Capitol, along with county, state and federal law enforcement partners,” she said.
Hagen said the city received $93,613 to provide one officer year-round and an additional $60,495 to provide two additional officers during the four-month legislative session last year, for a total of $154,108. He said the loss of that income will be offset by new revenue from Helena Public Schools, which has agreed to pay for 25% of the cost of the school resource officer program up to a total of $80,000 per year.
“We’ll lose a little bit, but not significantly,” he said.
