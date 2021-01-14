Helena Parks and Rec to consider e-bikes on trails

The city of Helena's Open Lands Management Committee is exploring potential policy options regarding e-bikes on the city's network of trails.
During the advisory committee's Wednesday meeting, the topic was breached and work has begun to gather more information, discuss and formulate e-bike policies for city commission consideration.
"The Parks Department would like to start exploring potential Helena Open Lands policy options regarding e-bikes," a 2020 memo from Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department Director Kristi Ponozzo said. "We would like to ask HOLMAC to assist us in the beginning phases of this effort by providing us potential alternatives to consider that the Parks Department would ultimately bring forward through a public process."
Those "beginning phases" kicked off Wednesday evening.
The use of e-bikes, or electric bicycles, is prohibited on most trails in the Helena area and all of the city-owned trails. Of the more than 400 miles of trails in the area, less than a quarter are accessible to e-bikes. Those that are typically see heavy use by dirt bike, ATV and side-by-side riders as well.
While e-bikes do have small motors on board, the motors in most e-bikes are intended to assist with pedaling and only operate while the bicycle is being pedaled.
Some opponents to the idea of expanding trail access to e-bike riders consider them to be motorized vehicles that should remain on such designated trails.
Daniel Barry, owner of Great Divide Cyclery in downtown Helena, said the e-bikes he sells are a far cry from dirt bikes and ATVs.
"It turns a normal rider into an athlete," Barry said of e-bikes' abilities. "It's like brushing your teeth, but with an electric toothbrush. It's an assist."
Barry said the vast majority of customers who buy e-bikes from his shop are over the age of 60.
"Until you try one, it's hard to have an opinion about e-bikes," he said. "I think people believe they're dirt bikes. They're not."
Still some have argued e-bikes pose a legitimate danger to those using non-motorized trails.
Local activist Michele Webster, who helped lead the charge against the city's construction of a new trailhead at the southern end of Beattie Street last summer, sent an email to the city commission in early January decrying the idea of permitting e-bikes in the South Hills trail system.
"Decisions regarding e-bikes on our trails will have far-reaching consequences," Webster wrote. "Safety on our trails will be a big concern if e-bikes are allowed on our local trails."
She is not alone. The global health pandemic resulted in a glut of public land use around the country, and regular users of the South Hills trail system certainly felt that influx of users.
"We've all felt the pressure on our trail system," said Tim Johnson, a Helena resident and e-bike owner.
Johnson, 63, said he expects that pressure to continue to mount as the Helena Valley grows and that hikers and bikers alike should exercise more patience.
An avid mountain bike rider in his younger days, Johnson said he had to give up the hobby after a certain age. But last spring he said he bought e-bikes for him and his wife.
"They just enable you to do what you used to be able to do without wearing out your knees," Johnson said.
He said he and his wife are not speeding up and down the mountains. The e-bikes make little to no noise. And aside from the somewhat bulky frame, the casual observer would have no idea he was on an electric bike.
Nate Kopp works as the program and trails director for Prickly Pear Land Trust and sits on the Helena Open Lands Management Committee as a non-voting member representing his organization, which has served as the official trail maintenance partner for the city's parks and recreation department since 2001.
Kopp said e-bike policies are not "one-size fits all" and that Prickly Pear Land Trust has yet to discuss internally the merits of allowing e-bikes on the city's non-motorized trails.
He called it a thorny topic that is cropping up on public land everywhere.