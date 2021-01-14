Helena Parks and Rec to consider e-bikes on trails

"We've all felt the pressure on our trail system," said Tim Johnson, a Helena resident and e-bike owner.

Johnson, 63, said he expects that pressure to continue to mount as the Helena Valley grows and that hikers and bikers alike should exercise more patience.

An avid mountain bike rider in his younger days, Johnson said he had to give up the hobby after a certain age. But last spring he said he bought e-bikes for him and his wife.

"They just enable you to do what you used to be able to do without wearing out your knees," Johnson said.

He said he and his wife are not speeding up and down the mountains. The e-bikes make little to no noise. And aside from the somewhat bulky frame, the casual observer would have no idea he was on an electric bike.

Nate Kopp works as the program and trails director for Prickly Pear Land Trust and sits on the Helena Open Lands Management Committee as a non-voting member representing his organization, which has served as the official trail maintenance partner for the city's parks and recreation department since 2001.

Kopp said e-bike policies are not "one-size fits all" and that Prickly Pear Land Trust has yet to discuss internally the merits of allowing e-bikes on the city's non-motorized trails.