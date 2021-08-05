Helena parking revenues on the road back to normal

If cars parking downtown are any indication that a pandemic-whooped society is returning to normal, then Helena is apparently on the mend.

Transportation Systems Director David Knoepke told city commissioners July 21 that in the past four months Helena has been seeing a trend back toward normal, in regards to parking revenue.

Knoepke said parking monies were driven down due to the coronavirus pandemic. In January 2020, on-street and parking fees generated about $26,000. In January 2021, it was down to $15,800.

But he said Helena is seeing a lot of events this year, more events than we've seen in the past.

“We've seen great events with great participation,” he said.

And because of that, in the past four months the Queen City has been seeing a trend back toward normal.

“We've always had a benchmark, and we're getting close to that,” he said.

He said early this year, the city kept hovering around $15,000 to $16,000 in monthly revenue from on-street parking.

But starting in March, the city got up to $21,000. April was $22,500. Helena had a bit of a dip again in May.