Helena Outdoor Club to celebrate half-century mark

The Helena Outdoor Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary Thursday at Montana Wild.

Rick Graetz, one of the founding members, will be a special guest presenter at the event, which is 6:30 p.m. at 2668 Broadwater Ave. Tim and Jan Horan will show a video of the club’s first 50 years.

Participants are encouraged to bring pictures and stories.

Refreshments will be served and the public may attend and "meet the adventurers who have kept the HOC alive and well for 50 years and counting."

The group states on its website it has more than 200 “outdoor enthusiasts” who like to hike, backpack, kayak and canoe, cross-country ski, telemark and alpine ski, snowshoe, explore caves, ride road and mountain bikes, spend time in rented cabins, and “smell the flowers along the way.”

The club offers public, free slideshow presentations about adventures in Montana and around the world.

For more on the club, go to: http://www.helenaoutdoorclub.org.

