 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Helena Outdoor Club to celebrate half-century mark

  • 0
clubb.PNG

Members of the Helena Outdoor Club visited West Yellowstone Rendezvous Ski Trails earlier this year.

 Helena Outdoor Club

The Helena Outdoor Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary Thursday at Montana Wild.

Rick Graetz, one of the founding members, will be a special guest presenter at the event, which is 6:30 p.m. at 2668 Broadwater Ave. Tim and Jan Horan will show a video of the club’s first 50 years.

Participants are encouraged to bring pictures and stories.

Refreshments will be served and the public may attend and "meet the adventurers who have kept the HOC alive and well for 50 years and counting."

The group states on its website it has more than 200 “outdoor enthusiasts” who like to hike, backpack, kayak and canoe, cross-country ski, telemark and alpine ski, snowshoe, explore caves, ride road and mountain bikes, spend time in rented cabins, and “smell the flowers along the way.”

The club offers public, free slideshow presentations about adventures in Montana and around the world.

For more on the club, go to: http://www.helenaoutdoorclub.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forest service announces road closures due to projects

Forest service announces road closures due to projects

Beaver Creek Road, east of Nelson, and Brooklyn Bridge timber sale area, in the South Hills of Helena, will both be temporarily closed beginning on May 31, officials with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said Friday, citing public safety concerns.

Watch Now: Related Video

Feathered facts: learn about one of Montana's most powerful predators, the Great Horned Owl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News