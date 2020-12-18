Helena organization purchases historic Power Block building

A Helena organization has purchased the historic Power Block Building at the entrance to the Downtown Walking Mall.

The sale of the iconic six-story building at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Last Chance Gulch closed Friday. Workmosis Power, LLC, which is a subsidiary of the Helena nonprofit Student Assistance Foundation, is the new owner.

“It’s important that the building stays local,” Workmosis President and CEO Scott Todorovich said.

Workmosis and its business partner Reach Higher Montana both plan to move into the building in mid-2021. Todorovich said the two organizations have about 25 employees combined, so the building should have plenty of room for its new and existing commercial tenants.

The organization is planning to make some aesthetic and technology upgrades while honoring the history of the building, Todorovich said. Possible future enhancements include meeting areas, retail space and kiosk options.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}