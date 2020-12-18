 Skip to main content
Helena organization purchases historic Power Block building
breaking top story

Helena organization purchases historic Power Block building

Power Block Building (copy)

People walk past the historic Power Block building in downtown Helena. 

 Gary Marshall, BMGPhotos.com

A Helena organization has purchased the historic Power Block Building at the entrance to the Downtown Walking Mall.

The sale of the iconic six-story building at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Last Chance Gulch closed Friday. Workmosis Power, LLC, which is a subsidiary of the Helena nonprofit Student Assistance Foundation, is the new owner. 

“It’s important that the building stays local,” Workmosis President and CEO Scott Todorovich said.

Workmosis and its business partner Reach Higher Montana both plan to move into the building in mid-2021. Todorovich said the two organizations have about 25 employees combined, so the building should have plenty of room for its new and existing commercial tenants.

The organization is planning to make some aesthetic and technology upgrades while honoring the history of the building, Todorovich said. Possible future enhancements include meeting areas, retail space and kiosk options.

“In addition to working with the building’s existing tenants, we plan to provide quality space for businesses seeking remote work environments,” Todorovich said in a news release. “While remote work will remain integral to the business community, so too will technologically capable and secure office space for welcoming guests and clients.“

The building was listed for $2.5 million by the Maronick family earlier this year. The sale price has not been disclosed.

According to the press release, Workmosis provides business process outsourcing to assist organizations and associations with individualized business solutions ranging from human resources and payroll, to technology and data needs. Reach Higher Montana works statewide to help students strategically pursue educational opportunities, through programs comprising community grants, support for dual enrollment, student services and outreach, youth apprenticeships, and support for educational networks and collaboration.

“It was a good opportunity to move our business in that area and hopefully grow our business,” Todorovich said.

The Power Block was built in 1889 and originally owned by Thomas Charles Power, who was an Iowa business mogul and one of Montana’s first two senators.

At one time, the building’s boiler heated the entire city block via underground pipes, which have since been sealed.

Hidden Helena Open House Tour

Lonnie Kamna, right, explains the history behind the Power Block boilers to people on the Hidden Helena Open House Tour in 2018. 

Editor Jesse Chaney can be reached at 406-447-4074, or find him on Twitter: @IR_JesseChaney. 

