Helena organization provides headstones for unmarked graves of children

Dirk Andersen says he believes no life is without meaning.

It was with that belief that Andersen got fellow members of the Knights of Columbus #844 to provide headstones for nearly two dozen babies buried in unmarked or barely marked graves at Resurrection Cemetery in Helena.

Several members of the Knights of Columbus spent a recent weekend at the Catholic cemetery on North Montana Avenue, prepping the area and placing markers with the child’s name and dates.

Andersen said he learned recently the cemetery has a place where only babies are buried. He said several of them were without markers due to mothers who had no means to buy a marker or other circumstances.

Andersen, a trustee with the Knights, went to his council and proposed funding headstones as one of their corporal works of mercy. He estimated they spent nearly $1,000 on the headstones and said they spent less than half a day placing the headstones on the graves.

John Bibler, operations and maintenance manager at Resurrection Cemetery, said he started the job six years ago and on his second day there this project became a goal.

“It took some time for someone to step up and say they would do them all,” Bibler said, adding 23 of the graves have been taken care of and three remain.

He said Andersen does some monument maintenance work at the cemetery and had noticed the unmarked graves among the 8,000 grave sites at Resurrection.

Bibler said the headstones were purchased through Montana Granite, adding the company gave them a great price and donated more than they made on it.

Bibler said some of the graves had temporary markers. He said one man from Minnesota learned he had three sisters he did not know about buried at Resurrection.

He bought them headstones.

“I want to do this for my sisters,” Bibler said the man told him.

“It’s beautiful,” he said of the new markers. “They’ve done a great job. I couldn’t have done it without them."

“We’re very grateful to the knights,” Bibler said. “It was a great project.”

For Andersen, it's what being a member of the Knights of Columbus is all about.

"There's nothing that is worse than to have someone there and no one knows who it is," he said. "No life is meaningless."

