Helena organization combating senior loneliness with robotic pets

"I've always had dogs. I had a Pomeranian that lived to be 20 years old," Copenhaver said. "I wouldn't want a real dog, because my eyesight is not so good and I'd have to take it outside."

When the robotic pets first arrived at Eagle Manor, Copenhaver would come down to the main desk every day to see them, said on-site manager Carla Adair. Once the agency gave the go-ahead for the manor to give out the pets, Copenhaver was one of the first to receive one.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"She is the prime example of what these animals do," Adair said. "They bring joy."

The robotic pets even pass the test with other animals. Michelle Mathot, education and outreach coordinator at Agency on Aging, said her own dog is taken aback when interacting with the robotic pets. Copenhaver said she put Muffie on the phone with a friend's dog, and that dog kept barking back at Muffie.

Mathot said the animals are a good distraction for seniors when they feel agitated. Marks said these pets are truly designed for seniors who experience dementia or Alzheimer's. However, Marks and Mathot said the pets also help alleviate the stress of the seniors' caregivers, because they can help make their job easier.

"It's about a senior sitting there alone and having something to pet," Mathot said.