Helena ordinance would charge telecom companies looking to expand

The fee would cover review costs but not be enough to expand city staff for this work, Harlow-Schalk said.

The city hires River Oak Communications as outside consultants, according to Jodoin. The Colorado-based company redirected an interview request to the city.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Historically, Helena has had only one cable provider and negotiated franchises, right of way and installations every “handful of years,” according to commission documents, but things have changed.

The city has received about five inquiries and telecom company TDS has applied for a cable TV franchise, according to Harlow-Schalk. She said in her opinion the interest in expansion is mainly due to anticipated investments from the federal infrastructure bill.

“We’ve heard many times that it’s hard to create competition, and it’s exciting to see competition with companies interested in investing in the community,” Harlow-Schalk said.

Commission documents said the fees might reduce competition and become an obstacle for companies entering Helena's market. Harlow-Schalk said there’s always the opportunity to waive requirements, but there’s no reason to suspect fees would be an obstacle.