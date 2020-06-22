Helena opens public pool with virus-related restrictions

The city of Helena opened Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool Monday with new restrictions aimed at lessening potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The municipal pool opened with a 50-person limit and additional sanitation measures. Helena Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Kristi Ponozzo said she was confident the protocols put in place will keep patrons safe.
"We are following all the recommendations and going above and beyond in some instances," Ponozzo said in a phone interview Monday.
She added that her department has "coordinated extensively" with Lewis and Clark Public Health.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and county health department guidelines call for a 25% reduction in capacity for any public pool. Ponozzo said the 50-person limit exceeds that recommendation.
Pool-goers will be asked to wait in the adjacent park if the facility is at capacity, Ponozzo said.
Many features of the facility will remain closed, including the lazy river, water slides and zero depth pool. The main pool and splash deck are open.
Ponozzo also said staff will continuously "wipe down" common areas and surfaces such as restrooms, pool furniture and door knobs. According to Ponozzo, one staff member at a time will sanitize surfaces, and the task will rotate from employee to employee, which she expects to work out to a full sanitation of the facility hourly.
Health observation of employees will also occur.
Swim lesson schedules have been cut back and the department is coordinating with day care and summer camps to limit the amount of people in the pool at one time.
Services such as the lending of goggles have also been suspended.
The number of concession stand workers was cut to two to allow for social distancing and furniture in the break room has been spaced out.
According to the CDC, properly maintained pool chemicals deactivate the virus. LCPH Communicable Disease Division Administrator Eric Merchant said in an interview Monday the city is required to regularly report pool testing results, and those are available to LCPH sanitarians.
Merchant confirmed that the city is working closely with county staff and that the city has a written plan in place for dealing with issues that may come up during the season.
"We are not saying this is easy to do," Merchant said of opening a public pool in the midst of a global pandemic. "But we're confident because they have a plan in place."
Merchant said in general, personal responsibility will be the key to maintaining this level of openness.
"We're in a situation where we're starting to see a rise in cases (of COVID-19)," he said. "We're hoping the community will take personal responsibility."
Passing responsibility to the public also applies to enforcement, according to Merchant. Enforcing the state's and local government's guidelines remains a complaint-driven process.
"We're doing everything we can with limited staffing, and the idea that law enforcement will always be there is unrealistic," Merchant said. "We're trying to get it to be uncool to not do these things."
Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool will be open during its normal hours, Monday-Friday from 1-7 p.m. and weekends from 1-5 p.m. Morning swim lessons will be offered and registration is open.
Evening swim lessons that traditionally take place during recreation swim hours will not be offered this summer in order to keep occupancy low.
More information can be found on the facility's website at https://www.lastchancesplash.com/home.
