Helena opens public pool with virus-related restrictions

Health observation of employees will also occur.

Swim lesson schedules have been cut back and the department is coordinating with day care and summer camps to limit the amount of people in the pool at one time.

Services such as the lending of goggles have also been suspended.

The number of concession stand workers was cut to two to allow for social distancing and furniture in the break room has been spaced out.

According to the CDC, properly maintained pool chemicals deactivate the virus. LCPH Communicable Disease Division Administrator Eric Merchant said in an interview Monday the city is required to regularly report pool testing results, and those are available to LCPH sanitarians.

Merchant confirmed that the city is working closely with county staff and that the city has a written plan in place for dealing with issues that may come up during the season.

"We are not saying this is easy to do," Merchant said of opening a public pool in the midst of a global pandemic. "But we're confident because they have a plan in place."

Merchant said in general, personal responsibility will be the key to maintaining this level of openness.