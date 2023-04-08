A long contested 172-unit subdivision proposed for Helena's westside heads back to the Helena City Commission for final approval Monday, the third time in two years.

The development, known as Westside Woods, is proposed by Helena-based Sussex Construction on 59 acres bounded by Hauser Boulevard and Park Drive to the east and open land to the immediate west.

The commissioners are also expected to annex the land into the city's boundaries as part of Monday's meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. at the City-County Building, 316 Park Ave.

The development is planned in four phases, with the first phase consisting of the construction of 28 single-family homes, two multifamily buildings and two open-space lots.

The first phase boasts an anticipated completion date in December.

The following three phases are expected to be completed every two years, ending in December 2029, with additional city staff reviews and commission approvals ahead of the start of each phase.

The latest iteration also calls for more than 13 acres of dedicated parkland, despite state law requiring less than 3 acres for a subdivision of this size.

The city's park board recommended approval of the more than 13 acres of parkland dedication on the condition it be maintained by the developer.

Sussex estimates the subdivision will generate more than $1.4 million in annual tax revenue for the city once fully built out and total more than $1.7 million in impact fees throughout its construction.

The developer's first application fell through when the Helena City Commission in January 2022 denied variance requests pertaining to block lengths within the proposed neighborhood, necessitating a redesign and re-application.

The most recent application was deemed complete by city staff Sept. 27, 2022.

The redesign was deemed insufficient by Helena's Community Development Department in October. Deficiencies, such as not including the latest certificate of survey in the application, were remedied, and city staff deemed the application sufficient on Dec. 19, 2022.

A group of residents adjacent to the proposed subdivision have formed an opposition group they call Save Helena Westside.

Group president Sarah Perry said in an interview Thursday they are not trying to put a stop to the development. Instead, the group wants to see what Perry referred to as "substantial safety concerns" addressed by both the developer and city leadership.

"We feel like the city isn't listening, and we've been very engaged," Perry said.

She said the group's chief safety concern is with the lack of a western access to the subdivision.

The group and other residents in the area assert the traffic congestion evacuation from a potential Mount Helena wild fire could prove tragic. They say a western egress is needed for evacuees and responders in the event of a natural disaster like a wild fire.

Sussex Construction CEO Ron Bartsch said in an interview Thursday that his proposed subdivision exceeds state and local requirements for ingress and egress routes. The redesign calls for four access points though all four deposit vehicles onto Hauser Boulevard and Park Drive, which feed onto Granite Avenue.

"We have remaining concerns about the impact of putting all that traffic on the east side; those are school routes," Perry said, noting four schools in the vicinity to which children and their parents travel through the area. "Those four school routes will be dramatically impacted."

Still, officials with Kessler Elementary, the school nearest to the proposed development, and Helena Public Schools have offered public support for the development. A Kessler administrator previously told the commissioners the school has the capacity for the more students.

Sussex has also agreed to build out the adjacent streets, including the majority of Kessler-adjacent Granite Avenue, to minor collector street standards with traffic calming measures and flashing pedestrian crossing signs in addition to new curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

"Yes, there will be more traffic, but these are better-designed roads that allow traffic to move much better through those areas," Bartsch said.

The developer's required traffic impact study noted at full build-out of the subdivision, Granite Avenue from Hauser Boulevard to Euclid Avenue is anticipated to generate 1,729 vehicle trips per day. All other roads adjacent to the subdivision will have varying amounts of traffic from several different access points but are anticipated to carry less than 1,500 trips per day.

Bartsch said the better roads also alleviate the need for a western access point and called such an addition to the design an "impossibility" due to the city's grade limitations.

City staff's report states "(t)here is adequate access from the subdivision via four access points into the development and the use of multiple adjacent streets to use in case of an evacuation. No specific fire mitigation plan was developed for this subdivision as it is located outside of high fire hazard area."

Bartsch also pointed out that as part of the development, about 13 acres of the about 59 will become park land dedicated to the city, adding about a mile and a half of new trails to the city's recreational portfolio.

City staff and officials declined to comment on the subdivision outside of the report, citing its quasi-judicial nature.

The entire staff report and public comments regarding the proposed subdivision can be found within Monday's meeting agenda packet on the city's website.