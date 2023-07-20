In the Helena area, the National Weather Service Great Falls Office is predicting temperatures to climb to above average levels through the end of the month.

NWS states the area has a 40% chance of seeing excessive heat next week and about a 20% chance the last week of July.

Its long range outlook also predicts relative humidity levels "to dip into the teens each day after Friday, which will increase the fire risk."

"Expect fire conditions to deteriorate as we head into next week," an NWS advisory for the area states.

Mary Hollow, the executive director for Prickly Pear Land Trust, is familiar with local fire dangers.

Hollow said the tall grass drying in her organization's parks and the fire danger it presents keep her up night.

Prickly Pear Land Trust Programs and Trails Director Nate Kopp pointed to the unusually wet spring and early summer, "which is great for the landscape, but it means the grass is a lot taller."

The NWS report noted the low relative humidity values have sped up the "curing of grasses and fine fuels this week."

"It's drier than you think out there. This country dries up fast," Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Fire Warden Leo Dutton said Wednesday, noting the large amount of granite in the landscape.

With the deteriorating fire conditions in the immediate forecast, Dutton said his office changed tactics.

The decision to close debris burning during the area's hottest months, July and August, is one Dutton said the county has never made until this year.

Dutton said he made the decision after consultation with the Rural Fire Council, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

The county will also consider staged fire restrictions, something implemented in 2021.

Dutton said staged fire restrictions require much consideration from numerous agencies and that those decisions do come with economic impacts.

"Staged fire restrictions pose a significant impact to agricultural operations," Dutton said. "These restrictions can have far-reaching tentacles that can really affect people's livelihood."

The restrictions in 2021 came down following a rash of complaints to the sheriff's office regarding unattended camp fires in the South Hill.

The calls also prompted Dutton to increase patrols in the area, something he said will persist throughout this summer.

"If people disregard their responsibilities, we have to step up our patrols," he said. "Irresponsibility leads down the path to more restrictions."

Kopp said Prickly Pear Land Trust has "noticed an uptick in smoking" within its parks.

"It's becoming really a large concern for us," Kopp said. "If a spark or ember catches these big, robust grasslands, it could be devastating."

He said PPLT designs the trail systems in its public land to form fire breaks. He said crews also mow the grass along the edges of the wide trails to further widen the fire breaks.

"You're looking at wide-open spaces in Montana, so mowing or grazing the entire land is not possible," he said. "We're making these really intentional fire breaks to provide firefighters time to contain a fire on the site. ... While we can't eradicate the risk, we can give our first responders help."

Dutton said his office is also working hard to educate the public on fire risk and encouraged everyone to make or review household evacuation plans.