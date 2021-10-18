Helena officials open to discussing Confederate fountain's fate

Helena city officials said they were open to discussing the fate of a displaced Confederate monument, after the leader of the group that donated the water fountain again expressed support for moving it out of the Queen City.
However, discussions were halted at the Oct. 13 Helena City Commission meeting when one commissioner said she was uncomfortable talking about it until it came back to the panel as an agenda item.
Jewell Wellborn, president of the Margaret Howell Davis Hayes Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, spoke to the commission and repeated a request to relocate the fountain that was removed from a city park in 2017.
“It is our desire to remove the statue from Montana and move it to another location, where we have several statues that are basically displaced,” she said.
The then 101-year-old UDC Confederate Memorial Fountain that had been in Helena's Hill Park was removed due to racial concerns after a woman had been killed at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, during a clash over the removal of a statue honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The Montana Legislature’s American Indian Caucus in 2017 also had requested the monument be removed from the Helena park, saying it was commissioned by a group that openly supported white supremacist views and said it sent a “harmful message … to Indians, minorities, and all Montanans of this great state.”
The fountain reportedly remains wrapped in a tarp in an undisclosed location.
Wellborn requested discussions begin between the city and United Daughters of the Confederacy, which originally donated the statue to Helena. She realized some of the monument, such as the base, had been destroyed, but the group wanted what “remains of the monument that is now in Helena under tarps.”
She said they would like to open the discussion and see where it leads. Wellborn first wrote about relocating the fountain in a Sept. 15 letter and Sept. 21 email to city officials. She said her UDC chapter, along with the Rocky Mountain Confederate Conservation Council, were interested in its relocation.
Mayor Wilmot Collins said Oct. 13 he was open to the idea.
“I am sure we can open a discussion and discuss this further,” he said.
Collins suggested it be put on a future meeting agenda.
Commissioner Sean Logan said the commission made a decision in 2017 to rid the community of the monument. He said to give it back “makes a certain amount of sense and I am not entirely sure why we are hanging onto it.”
Commissioner Heather O’Loughlin said as a matter of procedure she did not feel comfortable discussing the issue without it being placed on the agenda.
According to a 2015 letter from the Helena/Lewis & Clark County Heritage Council, the granite fountain was designed by Helena architect George Carsley, the son of a Union Civil War veteran from Wisconsin.
Carsley was inspired in his design by the Butt-Millett fountain in Washington, D.C., a memorial to Titanic victims, and that may explain why it resembles a lighthouse.
The Fountain was dedicated by the Winnie Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy in September 1916. Its inscription reads, “A Loving Tribute to Our Confederate Soldiers” on one side, and “By the Daughters of the Confederacy in Montana, A.D. 1916” on the other.
The fountain was commissioned at a cost of $2,000 by members of the UDC who moved to Helena after the Civil War.
