Helena officials open to discussing Confederate fountain's fate

The fountain reportedly remains wrapped in a tarp in an undisclosed location.

Wellborn requested discussions begin between the city and United Daughters of the Confederacy, which originally donated the statue to Helena. She realized some of the monument, such as the base, had been destroyed, but the group wanted what “remains of the monument that is now in Helena under tarps.”

She said they would like to open the discussion and see where it leads. Wellborn first wrote about relocating the fountain in a Sept. 15 letter and Sept. 21 email to city officials. She said her UDC chapter, along with the Rocky Mountain Confederate Conservation Council, were interested in its relocation.

Mayor Wilmot Collins said Oct. 13 he was open to the idea.

“I am sure we can open a discussion and discuss this further,” he said.

Collins suggested it be put on a future meeting agenda.

Commissioner Sean Logan said the commission made a decision in 2017 to rid the community of the monument. He said to give it back “makes a certain amount of sense and I am not entirely sure why we are hanging onto it.”