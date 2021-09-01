Helena officials hear ideas on aiding homeless

There are many avenues the city could go down according to staff, and this discussion is very much in its infancy with few details, especially funding sources, yet to be ironed out.

"The question is how far do you want to go and in what ways," she said to the City Commission.

City Commissioner Sean Logan said he is "generally supportive of the exploration of the ideas of the HOTSS program and long-term solutions," but said he is worried the body has not yet heard enough from its constituents.

"I'm interested in the financial impact and that we're reaching out to the public as much as we can," Logan said.

City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin also said she would "love to hear from other stakeholders."

Arguably one of the most important components to the solution will be the services provided to those utilizing such programs that help them transition to the next step in securing permanent housing.

City Commissioner Emily Dean said while the county has declined to participate in any kind of temporary housing solution, she does believe they are willing to help fund those mental health and services pieces.