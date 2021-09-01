Helena officials hear ideas on aiding homeless

The City Commission heard recommendations Wednesday from city staff and community organizations on how to solve homelessness in Helena.
According to a memo from Helena police Chief Steve Hagen, "(t)here has been an increase in complaints surrounding people that are homeless setting up camps on streets and parks, especially downtown. There has also been an increase in complaints resulting from people sleeping in vehicles, campers, and RVs throughout the city."
"Though these are not new issues in Helena, they appear to have increased this summer," Hagen wrote in the memo. "The police department has seen an increase in the number of calls to the dispatch center and police administration about these issues."
The meeting occurred several hours after the body of a man believed to be homeless was found in a city park.
City staff, including the police department, is recommending Helena partners with Good Samaritan Ministries to implement the "Helena Outdoor Temporary Safe Shelter Program," or HOTSS, with funding from the city's affordable housing trust fund.
The program likely would be closely modeled after a similar initiative undertaken by the city of Missoula.
The staff is also recommending the city joins with local nonprofits to get funding to purchase and manage a permanent structure to house people suffering from homelessness and help them transition out.
While the name implies the HOTSS program would be temporary, commissioners at Wednesday's administrative meeting expressed concerns about it becoming a permanent program and the long-term financial commitments associated.
City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said the Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners has already stated they will not support a temporary shelter program, sometimes referred to as a "tent city."
Harlow-Schalk said her hope is that the proposed HOTSS program is not long-term but temporary.
Good Samaritan Ministries Executive Director Theresa Ortega noted during the meeting that Missoula's version of HOTSS was only meant to be temporary but "continues to expand."
"(HOTSS) may or may not be temporary, depending on what our needs are," Ortega said.
Harlow-Schalk said that the city has a few options before it, including to follow the lead of the county and not participate in such a program.
The city could also provide land or a structure for a more permanent solution without more funding. Alternatively, the city could provide more funds to the organizations such as Good Samaritan Ministries and nothing else.
The City Commission could also elect to continue working with community organizations to shelter people on an as-needed basis as it is currently.
There are many avenues the city could go down according to staff, and this discussion is very much in its infancy with few details, especially funding sources, yet to be ironed out.
"The question is how far do you want to go and in what ways," she said to the City Commission.
City Commissioner Sean Logan said he is "generally supportive of the exploration of the ideas of the HOTSS program and long-term solutions," but said he is worried the body has not yet heard enough from its constituents.
"I'm interested in the financial impact and that we're reaching out to the public as much as we can," Logan said.
City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin also said she would "love to hear from other stakeholders."
Arguably one of the most important components to the solution will be the services provided to those utilizing such programs that help them transition to the next step in securing permanent housing.
City Commissioner Emily Dean said while the county has declined to participate in any kind of temporary housing solution, she does believe they are willing to help fund those mental health and services pieces.
"I did hear from (County Commissioner Tom) Rolfe that he's very interested in those support services and providing that case management piece," Dean said. "So let's ask them for more help."
Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins agreed that the issue is larger than one municipal government.
"This is not only a city issue, it's a tri-county issue," Collins said. "We need everybody to the table addressing this issue."
The city received a slew of emails on the topic from city residents, mostly opposing a "tent city."
"Soon it will be a squatters paradise right in the midst of downtown or any vacant lot," Lauri Gurnett said in an email to the city Wednesday afternoon. "It’s unfair to the taxpayers to allow summer long visits in our parks to these people."
Helena resident Conrad Evarts said he is concerned with the affect a temporary shelter would have on local businesses.
"Haven’t you done enough damage to Helena businesses? Helena has a tourism sector. Creating a homeless camp in Helena will damage tourism," Evarts wrote in the virtual meeting's comment section.