Helena officials getting dozens of emails demanding reallocation of police funding

Elected officials in Helena received dozens of emails this week from people circulating a form letter demanding that the “City Commission adopts a budget that prioritizes community well-being and redirects funding away from the police.”

While it appears that many of the nearly three-dozen emails came from senders in other cities or states, more than 20 were sent by people who identified themselves as Helena residents.

The letter originally came from a crowd-sourcing tool at defund12.org, which provides email templates addressed to government officials in hundreds of cities across the United States. The platform, which has been widely shared on social media, encourages users to “email government officials and council members to reallocate egregious police budgets towards education, social services, and dismantling racial injustice.”

The letter sent to Helena's mayor and city commission notes that Montana ranked ninth per capita in the country for the number of fatal officer-involved shootings last year, adding that “Montana police forces operate within a culture of impunity, and as the members of the communities they are supposed to be protecting, we can’t even begin to grasp the scope of their violence.”