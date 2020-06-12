Helena officials flooded with emails demanding reallocation of police funding

Elected officials in Helena received dozens of emails this week from people circulating a form letter demanding that the “City Commission adopts a budget that prioritizes community well-being and redirects funding away from the police.”
While it appears that many of the nearly three-dozen emails came from senders in other cities or states, more than 20 were sent by people who identified themselves as Helena residents.
The letter originally came from a crowd-sourcing tool at defund12.org, which provides email templates addressed to government officials in hundreds of cities across the United States. The platform, which has been widely shared on social media, encourages users to “email government officials and council members to reallocate egregious police budgets towards education, social services, and dismantling racial injustice.”
The letter sent to Helena's mayor and city commission notes that Montana ranked ninth per capita in the country for the number of fatal officer-involved shootings last year, adding that “Montana police forces operate within a culture of impunity, and as the members of the communities they are supposed to be protecting, we can’t even begin to grasp the scope of their violence.”
“Support for communities in need is necessary now, more than ever. I am demanding that the City Commission meaningfully defund the Helena Police Department,” the letter continues. “I join the calls of those across the country to defund the police. I am demanding a budget that adequately and effectively meets the needs of at-risk Helena residents during this trying and uncertain time. I am demanding a budget that supports community wellbeing, rather than empowering the police forces that tear them apart.”
Commissioner Sean Logan said he is very concerned about the sentiments expressed in the letter. Logan said he worked closely with local law enforcement officers during his 20 years on the Helena Fire Department, and he considers them to be highly trained professionals who protect the community in a calm and humane way.
“Defunding the Helena Police Department is not the answer in my opinion. If you remove the police department crime is not going away,” he said in an email. “If our community wants more financial resources directed to at-risk groups, bring the initiatives forward and have a community vote for the additional funding. The Helena Police Department currently can’t adequately address the demand our community is already putting on it to deal with criminal activity and to protect the lives and people of the public.”
However, Logan said he fully supports the city's recent decision to review and potentially update the Helena Police Department’s policies and procedures, “particularly given the turmoil that our country is experiencing as a result of police brutality and issues of systemic racism.”
About a week before the letters began flooding their inboxes, Helena’s mayor and city commissioners unanimously threw their support behind a proposal from Commissioner Heather O’Loughlin to evaluate whether the Helena Police Department’s current policies and procedures need to be changed. The proposal came amid protests across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd, who died in police custody after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.
In an email to the Independent Record, O’Loughlin shared a link to an op-ed in the Washington Post that argues “defunding the police” does not mean zeroing out public safety budgets. Penned by Georgetown Law School professor Christy E. Lopez, the opinion piece says “defunding the police” means removing some of the responsibilities of already overworked law enforcement officers and giving those duties to entities that are better equipped to meet certain public safety needs.
“We, as a society, now ask police to handle a myriad of issues, and many of these issues may be better handled in other ways, from crisis intervention, to housing stability, to mental health and substance use disorder treatment,” O’Loughlin said in the email. “I hope that this topic can be part of the larger discussion that the Commission will be having over the coming months. We should work toward decriminalizing issues like poverty, homelessness, and health, and I look forward to working with the Commission to consider concrete policies we can implement to better support our community.”
Mayor Wilmot Collins shared a similar view.
“While I will not minimize the gravity of what’s going on Nationally, The City Commissioners and I are committed to looking at the full picture and not a knee jerk reaction,” he said in an email. “We are looking to work towards a broader community discussion on next steps.”
Commissioner Emily Dean said she will offer budget amendments related to these issues at the commission’s June 22 meeting, when the final city budget will be presented.
“In addition to this, in addressing systemic and structural racism, as I believe we must do, it’s imperative the City invest in developing and deploying an actual housing strategy that is holistic in nature and supports all communities; from the most vulnerable in our community to the working class,” she said in an email. “We must also invest in mental health first responders, developing access to economic and educational opportunity, and promoting restorative justice programming. Addressing these issues will directly impact BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) folks, people with disabilities, Helena citizens experiencing mental illness and those who continue to be disproportionally impacted by lack of access to opportunity.”
Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen said he supports the city’s decision to evaluate HPD policies and looks forward to a public discussion about what the community wants from its police department.
