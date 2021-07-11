Helena officials consider fate of composting businesses

Green waste such as tree branches is run through a chipper and those wood chips are used to provide traction to the large vehicles coming in and out of the city's sorely underdeveloped transfer site.

More importantly, Leland said the green waste and food scraps collected are used in the city's own composting efforts. The bulk of the city-produced compost is used as cover at the landfill.

Biosolids, a polite term for human feces, collected at the city's waste water treatment plant are also incorporated into the city's stockpile of compost, which makes for better compost and also aids significantly in waste water treatment efforts.

The city reused more than 6 million pounds of feces in fiscal year 2020 alone, according to city staff.

"If a company comes in and starts to take too much of our green waste away or our compost away such as the branches, it will end up effecting our waste water biosolids disposal," Leland said. "If we don't have the ability to do the composting with our biosolids, we will have to find another way to dispose of that."

One option for the city is to amend the ordinance however narrowly to allow for compost collecting.