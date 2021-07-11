Helena officials consider fate of composting businesses

Local composting businesses are under increased scrutiny from the city of Helena, which claims the small operations are violating city code by offering curbside pick-up services.
The 1988 city ordinance in question declared the city itself as the only entity allowed to remove solid waste for disposal.
The city alleges both Better Roots Composting, a subsidiary of Tri-County Disposal, and 406 Recycling are both violating city code by collecting compostable materials curbside.
However, one of the business operators, Chance Sparrow of Better Roots Composting, argues that his business is not in violation as the waste is not being disposed of.
"We're giving a second life to that material," Sparrow told the city commission during Wednesday evening's administrative meeting.
Better Roots Composting has been collecting compostable material, mostly yard waste and food scraps, from city residents since about March. That is to say, Sparrow is collecting the material.
Sparrow also transports the material to the company's site off state Route 518 and dumps it and tends to it and answers phone calls and manages the business's finances and works with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. Sparrow is Better Roots Composting.
"It's pretty much me versus the city right now," he said in an interview.
Dozens of emails have come in to city officials, asking them to allow these businesses to continue to operate.
Though the city does not currently offer curbside compost pick-up, it has a number of reasons why it wants to be the sole provider of waste or compost disposal or at least contract the work out.
Chiefly, there is money to be made in the business.
"Was the city intending to compete? Maybe," City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk speculated about the 33-year-old ordinance during Wednesday's meeting. "That's certainly not what we're intending to do as a team now. So I can only reflect on what we're trying to do now, and that is to operate the solid waste collection system that you and the city believe should be in place for residents curbside."
Known as an enterprise fund, the solid waste collection and disposal system in the city pays for itself with fees levied against users of the system.
Should more waste be diverted from the landfill, the "enterprise" becomes less able to fund its own operation and could require subsidies from the general fund not unlike Bill Roberts Municipal Golf Course or the Helena Civic Center.
In addition to the finances, Helena Public Works Director Ryan Leland said the yard waste itself is useful to his department's operations.
Green waste such as tree branches is run through a chipper and those wood chips are used to provide traction to the large vehicles coming in and out of the city's sorely underdeveloped transfer site.
More importantly, Leland said the green waste and food scraps collected are used in the city's own composting efforts. The bulk of the city-produced compost is used as cover at the landfill.
Biosolids, a polite term for human feces, collected at the city's waste water treatment plant are also incorporated into the city's stockpile of compost, which makes for better compost and also aids significantly in waste water treatment efforts.
The city reused more than 6 million pounds of feces in fiscal year 2020 alone, according to city staff.
"If a company comes in and starts to take too much of our green waste away or our compost away such as the branches, it will end up effecting our waste water biosolids disposal," Leland said. "If we don't have the ability to do the composting with our biosolids, we will have to find another way to dispose of that."
One option for the city is to amend the ordinance however narrowly to allow for compost collecting.
"I also see this as a pretty simple transaction between a small business and customers who have a need, and so, that transaction is happening, has been happening," City Commissioner Sean Logan said Wednesday. "From my perspective, that sort of revision to the code, whatever that means, is a clean way to move forward."
However Harlow-Schalk and City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin raised concerns about losing control over waste disposal should the code be amended.
"If we essentially say any business can operate and can collect it, we don't have any control over what ultimately that's being used for," O'Loughlin said. "You do run the risk of there being more businesses come in and, again, not having much control over what that service looks like and sort of the overall infrastructure concerns with that."
Another option the city could go with is simply contracting with the businesses similar to the current arrangement with Helena Recycling for curbside recycling services.
For every curbside recycling customer's $2 spent on the service, the city kicks in $1. It also foots the costs of the collection bins.
Sparrow told the commission Wednesday that he is not looking for any support.
"We're a family-owned company. My grandmother started this company in 1956," he said. "We've served this city for a really long time and would like to continue to do that... Really, we're just trying to provide a solution for the community."
Another option the city could select is doing the work itself.
Leland said public works has the ability to collect compost material, but would need about two years to study its feasibility as part of a waste disposal master plan, which the commission previously approved and funded.
Work on that master plan is underway.
"I think the simplest way forward here is to look at the ordinance and tweak the ordinance," Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins said.
As the meeting was an administrative meeting, no action was taken. No further discussion of the issue has been scheduled for a future meeting.
Harlow-Schalk said "I'd like to reach out to the companies to see what solutions that can offer up."