Helena officials clarify need for a third fire station

City Commissioner Emily Dean said that as part of the next steps, she would like to see a new fire service review completed, noting that she was still in high school when the last review took place in 2006.

Since 2006, calls for service have increased more than 43%, more than 54 additional miles of city streets have been laid and the populations of the city and Lewis and Clark County have increased by 8,000 and 14,000, respectively.

A third fire station and training facility would come with about an $8 million price tag. Wood misspoke during the Feb. 3 meeting when he said a station and training facility would set the city back much more.

By the chief's estimation, a third fire department off Custer Avenue would cut response times to areas in the northeast and northwest sections of the city by as much as four minutes.

About 37% of all calls for service the department received in 2020 were overlapping, meaning more than one call comes in at a time. Wood said a third station will go a long way to helping manage such situations.

"This would reduce overlapping calls, delayed and unable to respond occurrences, creating better overlapping coverage, more efficient training, better public outreach and educational opportunities for the overall community," Wood said.