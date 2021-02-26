Helena officials clarify need for a third fire station

Helena Fire Department Chief Ken Wood continued to sound the alarm over the city's need for a third fire station during a Helena City Commission meeting this week.
City leadership gave City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk and Wood permission to continue exploring the need and feasibility following Wood's presentation, which painted a bleak outlook for HFD's ability to respond to emergencies in the future without the construction of a third fire station near the Helena Regional Airport.
Wood told the City Commission he projects average response times for the two existing stations to climb to nearly eight minutes by 2025, "well outside industry standards," without the construction of a third station near the airport.
The average response time for HFD currently stands at about six minutes and 30 seconds.
The National Fire Protection Association lists the national standard for fire emergency response times at five minutes and 20 seconds.
While city officials have said population growth in the greater Helena Valley area is contributing to the increase in response times for the city fire department, a previous Independent Record story mischararacterized the reason why. HFD does actively participate in mutual aid agreements with surrounding rural communities outside of its jurisdiction, but those calls are rare and do not count toward the department's overall average response times.
Wood said in an interview Thursday his men and women responded to a total of six mutual aid calls in 2020.
Assistant to the City Manager Amanda Opitz said in an email that neighboring communities "make a request through mutual aid and HFD will send resources, if available. But this has never come at the expense or sacrifice of HFD being able to provide services to Helena city residents. Rural Fire Departments are the primary responders in the Helena Valley."
However, Harlow-Schalk said during a Feb. 3 City Commission administrative meeting that growth in the Helena Valley has increased the burden on the city fire department. This is because thousands of people come to work, shop and recreate within the city's borders as the area grows, resulting in more calls for service in the fire department's jurisdiction.
In addition to geographical issues, Wood said Monday that call volumes have increased significantly in the past 10 years. In 1978 when the city's second fire station was built at 650 N. Hannaford St., the fire department responded to 540 calls.
"We are now responding to 4,000 or more calls a year," Wood said. "In the last 10 years, calls have increased by 1,620, and by the year 2025, we could see as many as 4,800 calls in a year."
The department has also greatly expanded the services it offers, adding hazardous materials emergency management, ice rescue, confined space rescue, technical rope rescue and increased investigation capacity.
City Commissioner Emily Dean said that as part of the next steps, she would like to see a new fire service review completed, noting that she was still in high school when the last review took place in 2006.
Since 2006, calls for service have increased more than 43%, more than 54 additional miles of city streets have been laid and the populations of the city and Lewis and Clark County have increased by 8,000 and 14,000, respectively.
A third fire station and training facility would come with about an $8 million price tag. Wood misspoke during the Feb. 3 meeting when he said a station and training facility would set the city back much more.
By the chief's estimation, a third fire department off Custer Avenue would cut response times to areas in the northeast and northwest sections of the city by as much as four minutes.
About 37% of all calls for service the department received in 2020 were overlapping, meaning more than one call comes in at a time. Wood said a third station will go a long way to helping manage such situations.
"This would reduce overlapping calls, delayed and unable to respond occurrences, creating better overlapping coverage, more efficient training, better public outreach and educational opportunities for the overall community," Wood said.
As part of the next steps in the process, Wood and Harlow-Schalk will begin engaging stakeholders and attempt to form a task force to review where the Helena Fire Department currently is in fulfilling the 2006 fire service review's recommendations.
City and HFD staff also hope to identify funding options, which could include fees, a mill levy, debt, grants and/or municipal bonds.
Conversations with the city-county planning board over development standards will need to take place as well.
"The timeline in this initial phase, I anticipate it to be with stakeholders and the planning commission since they're both two separate conversations, those conversations are ... about a year I suspect," Harlow-Schalk told commissioners Monday. "What I want to do is provide and continue to provide you all with updates all along the way through our Chief Wood as to how the stakeholder engagement is going, the work they're doing and how the information they're being provided and providing to the chief are actually available all along the way to you all."
While no significant financial asks will be made during the forthcoming budget work sessions, Harlow-Schalk said funding for a new study and analysis will need to be carved out of the fiscal year 2022 budget.