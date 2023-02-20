The city of Helena is scheduled to conduct public interviews of finalists for the long-vacant position of city manager Tuesday and Wednesday, officials stated in a news release.

The three finalists, current interim City Manager Tim Burton, Clifford Strachan of South Jordan, Utah, and Michael Thomas of Amity, Oregon, are set to interview with members of Helena Citizens' Council (HCC), city leadership and Helena City Commissioners over the two days.

All of the interviews will be held as public meetings. Those interested can also participate remotely via Zoom.

The candidates will first interview HCC representatives at Muni's Restaurant, 2201 N. Benton Ave., between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Burton will then interview with city leadership and the city commission at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively, on Tuesday.

Strachan is scheduled to interview with city leadership and the city commission at 5:15 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively, on Tuesday.

Thomas will interview with the commission Wednesday at 2 p.m. followed by city leadership at 3:30 p.m.

Interviews conducted by city commissioners and employees will occur at the City-County Building, 316 N. Park Ave., in conference room 326.

The complete schedule is posted on the city's events calendar. The three finalists were selected from among 37 applications.

According to a previous city news release, Strachan most recently served as the chief administrative officer of Sandy, Utah.

The Provo Daily Herald reported Strachan was appointed by Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski less than a year ago.

Born in Canada, Strachan received a bachelor's degree in political science from Brigham Young University and a master's degree in public administration from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, according to the city's news release.

Thomas now serves as the city manager for the city of Amity. The Yamhill County News-Register reported Thomas was hired to that position in mid-2019.

He has also been a finalist for the city manager positions in Astoria, Oregon, and Camas, Washington, both in 2022.

Thomas holds a bachelor's of science in management degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy, a master's degree in business administration from Trident University International, a master's degree in military operational art and science from Air University, and a master's degree of public administration from the University of Oregon, the city said.

Thomas also stated in his application that he has 20 years of experience in the military.

Burton previously served as the city manager from 2000 to 2009. He has served in the role on an interim basis since former City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk abruptly left the position on Feb. 16, 2022.

Burton left the city manager's office in 2009 to work as then-Attorney General Steve Bullock's deputy director and chief of staff.