The city of Helena will offer free parking in its downtown lots and metered spaces during select days this holiday season.

Payment will not be required to park on the street or in downtown parking lots on Nov. 24-25, Nov. 28, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

The city operates public parking lots, garages and on-street metered parking throughout its urban core, along Last Chance Gulch and stretching out a few blocks to Park Avenue to the west and Cruse Avenue to the east.