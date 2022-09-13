Helena observance to honor prisoners of war, those missing in action

Veterans, military personnel and the public are invited to participate in the 40th annual National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Recognition Day at 8 a.m. Friday at the Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial, Memorial Park.

Those who wish to read the 53 names of Montana POW-MIAs should gather from 7:30-8 a.m. to go over the process.

This event is supported by the Fort William Henry Harrison Museum Foundation and Montana Military Museum, The American Legion Post No. 2 (Lewis & Clark) Voiture 718, 40 & 8 Society, Lewis & Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation and veterans at large.

For questions or to volunteer, call Ray Read at 406-458-9847 or 406-235-0290 or email: myfun51@msn.com.