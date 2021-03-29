Helena observance honors Vietnam veterans who were not welcomed home from war

After the reading of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s proclamation marking the holiday and the introduction of several guests – including Brig. Gen. James Wilkins – it was keynote speaker John Quintrell’s turn.

Staff Sgt. Quintrell served with Company C of the Second Platoon, Second Battalion, 27th Regiment of the Army’s 25th Infantry Division – known as the Wolfhounds – in the Republic of Vietnam in 1968-69.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Forty-nine members of Quintrell’s outfit were killed in action, with 70% earning the Purple Heart.

“But when I came back, I was not welcomed home,” related Quintrell. He described having vegetables and verbal taunts thrown at him at the Great Falls airport, and then a long-respected father of a friend told him that he “should be ashamed for killing women and babies.”

“I made a promise that I would never tell anyone that I was Vietnam vet, which I kept for 34 years,” he said.

In 2003, he started searching for the guys he served with. The next year his Vietnam platoon members held their first reunion. He later began speaking publicly about his war experiences, after meeting former combat nurse Diane Carlson Evans of Helena, founder of the Vietnam Womens Memorial.