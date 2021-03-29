Helena observance honors Vietnam veterans who were not welcomed home from war

The 10th anniversary of the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony took place Monday in Helena, although a cold March morning wind forced the cancellation of the planned walk.
The event was highlighted by the drumming of the Native American Magpie Singers, and keynote speaker Vietnam combat veteran John Quintrell of Helena.
The ceremony, which was moved from Kindrick Legion Field to the American Legion (Lewis & Clark) Post No. 2 due to the weather, kicked off with the music of the Magpie Singers.
“This was originally a funeral song,” explained drummer/singer Cary Youpee, who was born and raised on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, “but it became an honor song in the 1970s for the Vietnam War.”
Next, Charmaine Lindgren of the Oro Fino Daughters of the Revolution sang the National Anthem, followed by opening prayers by Chaplain Chaya Semple and then Magpie member Daniel Pocha.
“This prayer was written by Francis Whitebird, and was offered at the dedication of the Vietnam War Memorial,” Pocha said.
Master of Ceremonies, Vietnam veteran Col. Ray Read, noted that the U.S. Senate passed a congressional measure in 2011 recognizing March 29 as Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day nationally. The 2011 Montana Legislature established the holiday in the state with the passage of House Bill 255.
After the reading of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s proclamation marking the holiday and the introduction of several guests – including Brig. Gen. James Wilkins – it was keynote speaker John Quintrell’s turn.
Staff Sgt. Quintrell served with Company C of the Second Platoon, Second Battalion, 27th Regiment of the Army’s 25th Infantry Division – known as the Wolfhounds – in the Republic of Vietnam in 1968-69.
Forty-nine members of Quintrell’s outfit were killed in action, with 70% earning the Purple Heart.
“But when I came back, I was not welcomed home,” related Quintrell. He described having vegetables and verbal taunts thrown at him at the Great Falls airport, and then a long-respected father of a friend told him that he “should be ashamed for killing women and babies.”
“I made a promise that I would never tell anyone that I was Vietnam vet, which I kept for 34 years,” he said.
In 2003, he started searching for the guys he served with. The next year his Vietnam platoon members held their first reunion. He later began speaking publicly about his war experiences, after meeting former combat nurse Diane Carlson Evans of Helena, founder of the Vietnam Womens Memorial.
“We found out that Diane and I got into Vietnam at the same time, although we didn’t know each other back then,” Quintrell said. “She influenced me to start speaking about the war. And I just want to say thanks to all the war-time nurses and medical services, a lot of us might not be here now if it weren’t for them.”
Quintrell has now organized eight Wolfhound reunions – the last consisted of 104 veterans – and has authored a book about his service, “My 365 Days.”
His talk also included the plight of tens of thousands veterans who are experiencing homeless or died by suicide, and he challenged those in attendance to “reach out to a Vietnam veteran today, let them know they’re not forgotten,” and urge them to seek the benefits they deserve.
“And to this day, I would still take a stand to defend this country and our freedom,” he concluded.
After Chaplain Semple’s closing benediction, the Magpie Singers played a moving rendition of the song “Soldier Boy.”
“Thirty-six thousand Montanans served during the Vietnam era, and we believe at least 5% (about 1,800) of those were Native American Indians,” Pocha said.
