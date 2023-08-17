The owner of the Iron Front Hotel in downtown Helena said Thursday that the residential units on the historic building's second and third floors would remain uninhabitable for at least six to nine months following the fire that broke out late Monday.

The nearly 30 tenants of the units, some of whom have been staying at temporary shelters set up by the local Red Cross and Helena First Church, now face the daunting task of finding new places to live in a town already supremely short on housing.

"The outlook isn't very positive," said United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area Executive Director Emily McVey, representing the Tri-County Community Organizations Active in Disasters (COAD) unit.

The owner of the building, BG Stumberg, said in an interview Thursday the damage from the electrical fire that started about 9:50 p.m. Monday was "extensive."

"The fire damage and smoke damage was extensive enough that it will take six to nine months to get the apartments back to habitable," he said.

He said he is still unsure of the total estimate of damages as the initial insurance adjuster determined the damage exceeded his rank, and a higher ranking adjuster will need to be brought in to make the assessment.

"That means it's likely in the millions," Stumberg said.

McVey said the COAD Thursday morning dispatched case workers to help those displaced by the fire register for housing assistance programs.

She said typically Red Cross shelters are intended to be temporary and come with 72-hour limits.

"They're already exceeding their standard time," she said.

The Red Cross intends to close the shelter Monday, she said.

Helena Area Community Foundation established an emergency relief fund (https://bit.ly/3qzkciw) for those affected by the fire, and McVey said its seen more than $1,000 in contributions as of Thursday morning.

"Helena as usual is very supportive," she said. "We're trying to get people on one path, coordinate their efforts."

Red Cross also is providing financial assistance to help these clients with their long-term recovery. To receive this assistance, clients should stop by the shelter, 2210 Dodge Ave., and meet with Red Cross volunteers.

McVey said while financial donations are needed most, those displaced could use small personal items, particularly socks. She also said some volunteers have stepped up to help transport some of the residents to work, and gas cards would also be welcomed.

"The Tri-County COAD is coordinating donations of other items, and information about what is needed and where to donate will be shared when that information is available. Thank you for your support of our community members!," HACF's webpage states.

Additionally, the rental units lost were among the least expensive in the area.

"We have a significant increase in our unsheltered population as is, and we just lost a good chunk of the low-income housing in Helena," McVey said.

She said United Way is aware of quite a few vacant rental units in Helena that are kept vacant because owners are tired of administering a rental property.

"Open up your hearts a bit and open up your doors," she said as a plea to the community. "We're just really asking for people to get creative."

American Red Cross Regional Communications Director Matt Ochsner said in an email Thursday that "Montana Red Cross continues to provide assistance to those displaced by the Iron Front building fire. Red Cross has a shelter open at Helena First Church, 2210 Dodge Ave., where we are providing those impacted with a safe place to stay, warm meals and access to community resources and information. All Red Cross services are free.

Stumberg said the commercial units on the building's ground floor fared somewhat better.

As for The Windsor at Iron Front and The General Mercantile, he said "I think we'll be able to get them back online pretty quickly" and that the Merc might reopen as early as Monday.

The commercial unit home to Jmacs Pottery will require a bit more repair work, according to Stumberg, who said the tentative plan is to relocate Jmacs Pottery to a currently vacant unit on the north end of the building's ground floor that was unscathed for the holiday shopping season.

"I hope to keep them as tenants," Stumberg said of the businesses. "They're (The Merc and Jmacs) both icons to Helena."

Stumberg said the commercial units were put on separate, upgraded electric systems with standalone meters before he took over as owner and as such do not require the same electrical upgrades the rest of the building does.

Owner of The Merc Lindsey Barnes said in an interview Thursday they would reopen Monday and she and her partner and co-owner are paying employees lost wages out of pocket. They are asking for the community's help to cover the eight employees' lost tips.

They have set up a GoFundMe account (https://gofund.me/60258092) for the donations and said any money raised over the estimated lost tips will go toward the displaced residents of the Iron Front.

"People know The Merc, but they don't know who Grant is. They don't know who Barta is," Barnes said, naming two of the displaced residents. "These are people we say good morning to every day. They walk with us as we take out the trash. These residents make up a big part of the feel of the 400 block. And it's sad they won't get to come back."