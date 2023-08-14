While a Helena businessman recently said he is gaging community interest in the purchase of a closed hospital building near the city’s downtown, a coalition of community nonprofit groups has been discussing the building as well since late last year.

Jeff Buscher, community impact coordinator for the United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area, said several nonprofits have been eyeing the property in a separate effort apart from developer Mark A. Weber and are looking into future uses of the St. John’s building at 25 S. Ewing St.

Buscher said that a handful of nonprofits “could very well benefit by obtaining, remodeling and putting this space to good use.”

He also said federal funds may be available, but those usually come with caveats.

In a recent email to nonprofits and others involved in discussions, Buscher said news reports and videos do not provide a clear representation of their “ongoing process of exploration and information gathering as we consider how the St John's property may be useful to provide services and space to improve the quality of life in Helena.”

Buscher said United Way convened a meeting of fellow nonprofits in December when it was learned that the property, once for sale at $3.1 million, had dropped to $1.9 million.

“We gathered some people around table and started brainstorming,” Buscher said, asking if such a task was “do-able.”

He said Weber had attended a meeting and said they needed to form a business plan and thought he could get other investors, something the nonprofits had doubts about.

Buscher said the nonprofits are working with their Realtor and have been having conversations with the seller. The 98,902-square-foot four-story building on 2.6 acres at 25 S. Ewing St., which at one time served as a hospital before closing in 1973, does have some tenants and is a mixed-use facility.

He said they have been meeting with city and state officials who have told them to get a preliminary architectural report and what Buscher called “some important and unfortunately some time-consuming hoops.”

“Any buyer would have to do due diligence,” Buscher said, adding that if the consortium of nonprofits were to use federal dollars in the purchase, these studies would have to take place.

He said a facility could serve several purposes as there is a large kitchen area. He said the Rocky Mountain Development Council could use the large kitchen for preparing Meals on Wheels. He said Good Samaritan has Our Place and could use it as a warming center and facility that could handle daily groups.

Weber, who said earlier he is monitoring pubic interest in pursuing such a project, said Monday he had no qualms about the group of nonprofits pursuing the building as well.

“Going off on their own is just fine,” he said. “All I was trying to do is to be smart about this and not get in way deeper than anyone wants to give.”

Weber said the next “newsworthy” story about the building will be when someone buys it.

Emily McVey, executive director of United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area, said she was at the meeting a couple weeks back with Weber and Buscher and said the nonprofits were not quite sure where things stood. She said it was important for the momentum to continue.

“Let’s make sure we are all pushing forward and not lose this opportunity,” she said.