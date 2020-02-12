Helena nonprofits among 85 groups that lost specialty plates under new law

Prickly Pear Land Trust and the Lewis and Clark Humane Society are among the 85 groups throughout Montana that lost their specialty license plates and the funds that came with them due to a new state law that took effect last month.

A measure passed by the Montana Legislature in 2019 that set a minimum number of sales for specialty license plates took effect Jan. 3, resulting in the cut of 85 plates from the Montana Department of Justice's menu. The change is partly meant to make Montana plates easier for law enforcement to identify.

As a result, many statewide and Helena-area organizations are now scrambling to fill the hole left in their fundraising budgets.

Prickly Pear Land Trust spent about $4,000 on the process of getting its specialty plate about a decade ago. It was only when the Montana Department of Justice said the land trust came up 20 plates short of the 400-plate threshold did Prickly Pear learn its plate would be revoked.

“I think the point of how it’s being enforced – I mean they passed the law and have good reasons for it – but how DOJ implemented it was really a poor implementation of a legislative change,” said Executive Director Mary Hollow. “I would really urge DOJ to address this issue. I hope there’s some way to remediate that.”