Helena nonprofit hosts Christmas dinner for veterans

A Helena-area nonprofit organization hosted more than 100 United States military veterans and their families Thursday evening for a Christmas dinner at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

For the eighth year since the organization's inception in 2014, Montana Joining Community Forces fed veterans and their families a meal of pork loin and all the fixings. About 50 families were also sent home with a frozen turkey, donated by local Costco employees.

"This is amazing; it's just so thoughtful," said Helena resident Alisa Richter, a veteran of the Army and National Guard, who was there with her daughter.

Montana JCF board member Wes Feist said the organization's goal is to improve the overall health and well-being of service members, veterans and their families by connecting them to resources available within the community.

Feist said the annual Christmas dinner furthers that goal in one way by bringing the military community together.

"They can catch up with friends and make those connections themselves," Feist said.

Navy veteran and Helena resident Robert Bakke said it is a cause that is important to him.

"Considering Montana has such a high veteran population, we all love a veteran in our lives," he said.

Feist called the event a collaborative effort and said it could not have happened without the assistance of the VA Montana Health Care System, the Mormon church, particularly Brent and Carol Wilcock, Chili O'Briens Catering, The Daughters of the American Revolution, Costco employees, community donors and the about 50 volunteers working the event.

But Feist said chief among them has been Veterans Affairs Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist Sarah Smith, who, among other things, organized the volunteers and gifts.

Local veterans are asked to write "wish lists" on behalf of their families as part of the event, and Smith worked with donors and volunteers to procure and wrap the gifts.

Families with young children, couples and veterans on their own left the event with gifts ranging from household items to toys.

"We do our best to fulfill those wishes," said Smith.

Of the about 50 volunteers lending a hand Thursday evening, about a dozen were VA employees. VA Associate Director Dan Caufield attended the event and said in an interview the VA works closely with organizations such as Montana JFC to help further the reach of its services, including substance abuse and housing assistance programs.

Smith called her work with JCF to help organize the dinner "the best thing I do all year."

"Taking this time makes all the difference for someone who doesn't have anyone to spend the holidays with," she said.

JFC prepared 250 meals, but expected to serve only about 150. The leftover meals were given to Family Promise.

JCF President Brandy Keely thanked the organizations and volunteers who contributed time and resources to make the dinner a success.

"I just really appreciate all of their time," Keely said.